Another Phone Scam Reported

Yet another scam has popped up around the state, so be on your guard.
The scam starts a phone call from someone saying they are a representative of DISH or DIRECTV.
They offer half-off the monthly bill.
The scammer already knows that he is speaking to someone who has DISH or DIRECTV, so the person called thinks the call is legitimate.
The caller then asks for an up-front payment using EBay cards or Walmart cards.
When questioned about payment being in gift cards, the caller becomes upset, and in some instances threatens to discontinue service of the resident.
The caller ID shows DIRECTV as the caller.
Both DISH and DIRECTV say they do not solicit such offers.
Remember – never trust your caller ID, as any name or number can be made to appear on your phone.