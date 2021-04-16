Another Possible Challenger to Davids Emerges
The Republican chairman of a Kansas House committee that will redraw the state’s congressional districts is considering a run against Democratic Representative Sharice Davids.
State Representative Chris Croft, of Overland Park, met last month with the National Republican Congressional Committee chairman to discuss his potential entry into the race in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, which includes Wyandotte, Johnson, and part of Miami counties, The Kansas City Star reported.
Amanda Atkins, a former Kansas Republican chairwoman who lost to Davids last year, has said she plans to run again.
The GOP-led Legislature is set to redraw the state’s congressional map this year.
Molly Mitchell, spokeswoman for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said Croft should resign from the committee even if he is only thinking of running against Davids, because it would be an “insurmountable” conflict of interest.
Croft said he believes he could handle the redistricting process fairly even if he is a candidate.