Answers To Cattle Producer Issues At Friday Morning Emporia Breakfast

Steak on the supper table or a juicy hamburger hot off the grill came a long way to get there.

Beef production is an extensive process and those cattlemen behind the scenes often face unthinkable issues.

Answers to certain of those qualms are objective behind the Beef Producers Information Seminar.

“We have a great group of speakers lined up for the cattlemen’s program Friday morning in Emporia,” announced Kelly Lenz.

At the Lyon County Fairgrounds’ Anderson Building, the seminar kicks off the Flint Hills Beef Fest, Lenz said.

Live broadcast of the Ag Roundup on 580 WIBW, which Lenz has served as longtime director, will be at 6 o’clock.

Beef producers from throughout Midwest have received a special invitation to come for a complimentary ranch breakfast at 7:30.

Most will want to show up plenty early to watch and listen to Lenz on the radio broadcast. As importantly, a couple dozen breakfast sponsors will have booths set up to visit with producers about their services.

Program officially starts at 8:15. Glynn Tonsor, Extension livestock specialist from Kansas State University, is to give “The Cattle And Beef Outlook.”

As director of government affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Danielle Beck will review “The Politics Of Fake Meat.”

Highlight of the program, serious concern for the beef industry, panelists will discuss “The Pilot Program For Cattle Disease Traceability.

Speakers are Brad White, Beef Cattle Institute director; Matt Teagarden, Kansas Livestock Association executive; and Justin Smith, Animal Health commissioner.

There’s no charge for the morning session, but the cooks want to make sure no cattlemen go home hungry. Reservations should be made to the Lyon County Extension Office at 620-341-3220 or email greg.akagi@alphamediausa.com.