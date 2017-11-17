WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds WNW 4 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain74°
41°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain53°
31°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear57°
40°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy60°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear50°
24°

Anteaters No Match for Wildcats

by on November 17, 2017 at 11:12 PM (52 mins ago)

Kamau Stokes had 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting and Kansas State started quickly on its way to a 71-49 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night.

The Wildcats (3-0) used a balanced attack to jump to an 11-0 lead while the Anteaters (2-2) could not get anything to fall with a 0-for-6 start from the field.

Xavier Sneed added 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including two 3-point baskets, for the Wildcats.

UC Irvine briefly got the deficit within single digits at 39-30 early in the second half but could not overcome its turnovers and poor shooting.

Brad Greene had nine points to lead the Anteaters.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.