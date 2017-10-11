WIBW News Now!

Anti-gay vandalism found outside Kansas State student union

by on October 11, 2017 at 11:53 AM (31 mins ago)

Kansas State officials say an anti-gay slur was found outside the university’s student union, the latest vandalism targeting diversity at the school.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the slur was found Monday and removed that afternoon.

The anti-gay vandalism occurred the same week someone vandalized a temporary dwelling erected outside a residential complex for the Jewish harvest festival,
Sukkot.

Pat Bosco, dean of students and vice president for student life, said campus police are investigating.

In September, white supremacist fliers were found on campus. And in May, a noose was found hanging from a campus tree.

