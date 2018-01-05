AP Announces All-Pro NFL Teams

Antonio Brown is one of four repeaters from last season on The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, and the only unanimous choice.
In voting announced Friday, the brilliant wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers drew all 50 ballots from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Brown missed the last two-plus games with an ankle injury.
He is one of four players to make his fourth All-Pro squad, joining New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.
The repeaters from 2016 are Rams interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who got 49 votes, and punter Johnny Hekker; and Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.
In their turnaround season, the Rams led the way with six All-Pros, including two more specialists: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper. Running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth were honored.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tom Brady, New England
Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Flex — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Tight End — Rob Gronkowski, New England
Wide Receivers — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Andrew Norwell, Carolina
Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota
Defensive Back — Darius Slay, Detroit
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
Kick Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
Punt Returner — Jamal Agnew, Detroit
Special Teamer — Budda Baker, Arizona
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Carson Wentz, Philadelphia
Running Back — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Flex — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Daryl Williams, Carolina
Left Guard — Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams
Right Guard — Zach Martin, Dallas
Center — Alex Mack, Atlanta
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas
Interior Linemen — Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville
Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville
Cornerbacks — Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A. J. Bouye, Jacksonville
Safeties — Earl Thomas, Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo
Defensive Back — Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle
Punt Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England