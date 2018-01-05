AP Announces All-Pro NFL Teams

Antonio Brown is one of four repeaters from last season on The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, and the only unanimous choice.

In voting announced Friday, the brilliant wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers drew all 50 ballots from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Brown missed the last two-plus games with an ankle injury.

He is one of four players to make his fourth All-Pro squad, joining New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The repeaters from 2016 are Rams interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who got 49 votes, and punter Johnny Hekker; and Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

In their turnaround season, the Rams led the way with six All-Pros, including two more specialists: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper. Running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth were honored.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, New England

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End — Rob Gronkowski, New England

Wide Receivers — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Andrew Norwell, Carolina

Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Defensive Back — Darius Slay, Detroit

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner — Jamal Agnew, Detroit

Special Teamer — Budda Baker, Arizona

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Carson Wentz, Philadelphia

Running Back — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Flex — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Daryl Williams, Carolina

Left Guard — Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams

Right Guard — Zach Martin, Dallas

Center — Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville

Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville

Cornerbacks — Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A. J. Bouye, Jacksonville

Safeties — Earl Thomas, Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo

Defensive Back — Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Punt Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England