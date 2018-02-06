Application process for Gemini II School Redesign Project now open

The third phase of the Kansans Can School Redesign Project — Gemini II: The Space Walk Begins — kicked off Monday, Feb. 5, with the opening of the application process.

All Kansas districts are invited to apply to take part in Gemini II, which is the next phase of the Kansans Can School Redesign Project. The application, as well as additional information, can be found at www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/Communications-and-Recognition-Programs/Vision-Kansans-Can/School-Redesign/Gemini-II.

The Kansas Can School Redesign Project was announced in August 2017. The Kansas State Department of Education received 29 applications from districts interested in joining the project. From those applications, seven – each one representing one of the Mercury 7 astronauts – were selected. The names of the seven districts were announced Aug. 8. The remaining districts had the opportunity to participate in the Gemini I Project, and at the end of August, 21 school districts were announced as taking part.

All school districts across Kansas will now have the chance to participate through the Gemini II Project. Like the Mercury 7 districts and the first Gemini project, Gemini II districts must agree to redesign one elementary and one secondary school around the five outcomes established by the State Board of Education, the five elements identified as defining a successful high school graduate, and what Kansans said they want schools to look like in the future.

Those districts applying to take part in Gemini II also must have approval by their local school board with a public vote, faculty support with a vote of 80 percent, and support from the Kansas National Education Association or other professional organization.

All applications must be submitted by April 2.