Appreciation Recognition Given By Morris County 4-H Foundation
With postponement of the Morris County 4-H Foundation’s spring banquet due to coronavirus, honorees to be recognized during that program have been announced.
“Growth in the Morris County 4-H Foundation assistance has been through annual giving with incentive recognitions,” said Larry Johnson, foundation president.
“Families often designate memorials to the foundation in honor of their lost loved ones who had fond experiences through the 4-H program,” he pointed out.
Tokens of appreciation are being presented those who were to be recognized at the postponed program tentatively rescheduled this fall.
Emerald Memorial: Eleanor Collier.
Gold Memorial: Mildred Holm.
Silver Memorial: Gary Dalquest, and Mary Alice Waylan.
Patron Memorial: Billy Bacon, Keith Bacon, and Sandra Bacon.
Diamond Award: Gordon and Deanna Smith.
Emerald Award: Ron and Valerie Keys.
Gold Award: Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker, and Larry and Karen Landgren.
Silver Award: Tiffany Cattle Company.
Bronze Award: Jamie Beck, First Choice Meats, Fred and Barbara Goodman, Helen Jensen, James and Blanche Martin, Jim and Dona Selby, Angie Moxley Wiltz, and Saddlerock, Inc.
Patron Award: All Around Veterinary Service LLC (Dr. Patricia Schroeder), Kevin and Karla Effland, Steve and Laura White, and Cathy Prudence.
Annually, the Morris County 4-H Foundation presents scholarships recognizing achievements of county 4-H club members to further their education.
This year’s recipients have been selected: Jamie Beck, Sara Koepsel, Avery Lee, Dryden Powell, Jayde Price, and Hannah Stilwell.
“Supported strictly by member donations, the Morris County 4-H Foundation was formed 43 years ago,” Johnson said. “Financial support is given so more 4-H members can attend camps, leadership seminars, judging competitions and additional life building opportunities.
“All donations to the Morris County 4-H Foundation remain in the county and are used only for Morris County 4-H Club members working hard ‘To Make the Best Better,’ the 4-H motto,” Johnson added.
Additional Morris County 4-H Foundation trustees are Carolyn Andres, Frank Buchman, Larry Landgren, Mason Lee, Cynthia Schrader, and Valerie Woodall.
