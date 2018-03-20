Appropriations discusses ‘placeholder’ number for K-12; passes out budget bill

There was a lengthy discussion in the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday as to what level of school funding to put into the budget bill as a placeholder with the understanding that the work of the K-12 budget committee and the opinion of the Kansas Supreme Court of the final product would likely change that number.

It was ultimately decided that the previously approved amount by the Legislature would be the placeholder.

“We all know that on October 2, the Supreme Court came back and gave their opinion, and opined that what we had done in 2017 was not meeting the Constitutional muster of education finance,” said committee chair Republican Troy Waymaster. “This figure, though, is what was approved by the 2017 Legislature. We all know that the K-12 Education Budget committee is going to begin working on addressing the opinion from the Supreme Court and whatever findings came back from the study that was just released within the last couple of days. I agree with Representative Aurand. This is putting the money that was approved by the 2017 Legislature back into the budget knowing we are going to have to address K-12 education before we leave on April 7.”

There was a substitute motion given and then withdrawn by Democrat Representative Henry Helgerson. His initial rationale for offering the substitute motion was that the placeholder number has already been seen by the Court and found to be not enough, so it didn’t make sense to him to put that number in. However, multiple Republican members of the committee wanted to be sure that Appropriations left the changes to the K-12 education budget to that

committee and didn’t send them any message about how much they thought an increase should be.

“My amendment was not an indication I wanted to throw numbers around,” said Republican Clay Aurand. “I just picked the number that was available. It’s a number that this Legislature threw around last year, is why I picked it.”

It’s now up to the K-12 Budget Committee to decide where the final school funding number falls on the House side.