Arab Shriners to host free orthopedic screening clinic in Topeka

In its 100 years of existence, Shriners Hospitals for Children has treated roughly 1.4 million children for various orthopedic conditions and other illnesses.

The charity organization has a network of 23 hospitals scattered across North America, but a new outreach program from a locally-based chapter looks to expand services into the Topeka community.

Public Relations Director Roger Farthing says medical professionals from the Shriners Hospital in St. Louis will be in town Saturday to host a free screening clinic for kids with bone, muscle or joint issues.

“We’ll have a two doctors and nurses there who can discuss whatever concerns the child needs to have addressed,” said Farthing. “It could be scoliosis or one leg growing faster than the other; there are several kinds of bone maladies that our Orthopedic Hospital works with and treats every day.”

From what Farthing has seen, not many people in the area are aware of the charitable health care services that Shriners provides or that treatment comes regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

“This is why Shiners exists – to help kids who are in need of help,” said Farthing. “With a lot of these kids, their parents are a little skeptical when someone tries to do something without giving them a bill. But this is what we do and why we exist.”

The hospitals and treatment programs, which cost a total of more than $2 million per day to operate, are supported through the various fundraisers held by individual chapters. Membership recruitment efforts also help add to the Shriners’ coffers, but patients, Farthing says, are the most vital piece of the puzzle. This is especially true for the St. Louis location, the newest added to the Shriner network.

“We need to keep that hospital rolling; keep it moving. The only way we can do that is to get the word out the best we can,” said Farthing. “Last year’s screening clinic was very successful and we’d like for the second to be one more of many held throughout the area.”

Those attending Saturday’s screening clinic will receive a consultation about their child’s condition. If the condition is something that Shriners Hospital can treat, the discussion will move on to setting up an appointment at the St. Louis hospital.

“What we will be doing is identifying candidates for our hospital,” said Farthing. “When we see these candidates and we pass this information on to the hospital. The doctors there will give the final prognosis and talk about the best way to approach the situation for the individual child.”

Farthing says Arab Shriners will provide transportation and hotel costs are covered if an overnight stay is necessary.

The screening clinic is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Arab Shrine Temple, 1305 South Kansas Ave.