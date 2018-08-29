WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 72.5°
Winds NE 5 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy81°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy94°
75°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
72°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy88°
72°

Architect sentenced in Payless fraud case

by on August 29, 2018 at 11:36 AM (1 hour ago)

A Lawrence architect has been sentenced to almost two years in federal prison for defrauding Payless ShoeSource.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 38-year-old Manuel Francisco Ruiz-Lacayo also was ordered Tuesday to pay $425,000 in restitution. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Proescutors say Ruiz-Lacayo worked as a project manager for store planning, designing exteriors and interior floor plans for new stores in Central and South America. Without Payless’s knowledge, Ruiz-Lacayo told contractors that 3D renderings of storefronts were required for all projects. He directed them to use a firm based in Costa Rica. In reality, the address he gave was his mother’s and no renderings were produced.

Ruiz-Lacayo submitted invoices from the fictitious firm to Payless for payment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.