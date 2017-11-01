Ardent Health, University of Kansas Health System complete purchase of St. Francis Hospital

The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services announced on Wednesday that the purchase of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka has been finalized.

Terms of the purchase, which came via a joint venture between the two organizations, were not disclosed. The sale included the hospital and local clinics.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt approved a binding agreement with the new owners to maintain charitable health care, which was the final step in clearing the way for the sale.

The agreement will also allow the community to offer input about the hospital’s operations for at least three years.

“Kansas will, of course, expect these new owners not only to live up to their commitments in this transaction but also to diligently comply with all aspects of Kansas law in their operations here,” Schmidt said in a news release on Tuesday.

The hospital will be renamed The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus and the system’s 15 medical clinics will be known as The University of Kansas Physicians Topeka.

According to a news release, Ardent and The University of Kansas Health System have committed to invest $50 million in the system. Ardent will manage day-to-day operations while working closely with The University of Kansas Health System to provide clinical and financial resources.

UKHS President/CEO Bob Page and Ardent President/ CEO David Vandewater will provide more details on the purchase and hospital’s future at a media briefing Wednesday morning.