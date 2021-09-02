Area of Abnormally Dry and Drought Conditions Continues to Expand in Kansas

The area of Abnormally Dry conditions continues to expand across the central and western portions of Kansas. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map, from the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows over 58 percent of Kansas is now considered abnormally dry or in drought conditions. That number is at its highest since the report back on February 9th of this year. There’s been a small increase in the area considered in drought conditions. A little over 11 percent of the state is now considered in drougtht conditions. There are three areas of concern for drought conditions. A nine county area in portions of central and north central Kansas, a five county area in portions of southwest and south central along the Kansas/Oklahoma border. There’s also a six county area in far northwest Kansas that’s experiencing drought conditions. Abnormally dry conditions extend through most of the western and central parts of the state.
Source: National Drought Mitigation Center