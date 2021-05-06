Area of Abnormally Dry Conditions in Kansas Continues to Grow
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor for Kansas from the National Drought Mitigation Center, shows an expansion of the abnormally dry areas of the state.
Over 50 and a half percent of the state is now considered abnormally, compared to 36 and a quarter percent of the state last week. The area considered in drought conditions now covers less than 10 percent of the state.
The areas considered abnormally dry are in the western quarter of the state along with the southern third of Kansas. There’s also a small three county area in the far northeastern part of the state that’s considered abnormally dry.
Source: Natonal Drought Mitigation Center