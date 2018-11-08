Area Sectional Playoff Preview

The sectional round of the state football playoffs kicks off this Friday night.

Both the Silver Lake Eagles and Rossville Bulldawgs won their regional matchups in class 2A, and one more win for each team would deliver a ‘War on 24’ rematch in the sub-state round. Rossville hosts unbeaten Humboldt on Friday night, while 10-0 Silver Lake travels to Riley County for a rematch of a regular season game that the Eagles won.

Jackson Heights is back in the sectional round for the first time in three years after they beat Valley Heights last Friday night. They make the long trek out to Pittsburg to face St. Mary’s Colgan in a 1A sectional.

We spoke to the head coaches of the Eagles, Bulldawgs and Cobras ahead of their playoff games this Friday.

CJ Hamilton, Silver Lake

Derick Hammes, Rossville

Caleb Wick, Jackson Heights