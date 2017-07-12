Area teens show that Topeka has talent

Nine area teens helped kick off the 2017 Fiesta Mexicana by proving that Topeka does indeed have talent.

The youths on Tuesday were contestants in the inaugural Alpha Media Youth Talent Contest. The promising, young singers, songwriters and dancers were each given 10 minutes to show-off their skills to the crowd and panel of judges. Cash prizes were awarded to the judges’ top three picks.

Sarah Corbett opened the contest. The 16-year-old singer-songwriter was the only one out of seven musical acts to perform an original song, an acoustic piece titled “My Dear.”

She was followed by 17-year-old Jordan Newman, who sang an a Capella rendition of “Look at Me,” by Carrie Underwood.

Other vocal performances included Noah Bilby crooning out a cover of Panic at the Disco’s “Death of a Bachelor,” Abby Yunghans with the Adele hit “Make You Feel My Love” and Alexis Reed, of Leonardville, Kansas, singing “Love Letters” by Miranda Lambert.

Topekan Broxon Shea delivered the evening’s most unique performance with a hip-hop/contortionist dance routine.

15-year-old dancer Alaina Miller took 1st place honors, along with a $500 prize. No stage could contain Topeka High School student’s moves. When the music started playing, Alaina braved the sunbaked asphalt and performed her routine on the street.

“It was definitely a struggle,” Alaina said about dancing on rough terrain. “All that turning and jumping was definitely hard on the knees.”

Alaina says she’s been dancing most of her life and was inspired to do so by her aunts.

Coming in second was 11-year-old Layni Hernandez. The singer/guitarist closed the show with an acoustic rendition of the early 80’s Cindy Lauper hit “True Colors,” which recently enjoyed a resurgence when Justin Timberlake recorded the song for the movie “Trolls.”

Layni will enter the 6th grade this year, but is already displaying the confidence of a seasoned performer.

“I wasn’t nervous because I’ve played in talent shows at school,” said Layni. “I started third grade, so I actually wasn’t that nervous on stage.”

Layni won $400 dollars for 2nd place and she already has plans for at least some of that money.

“I’m going to give at least $100 to charity and I don’t know what I’ll do with the rest.”

Third place honors went to Lesley Ayala, a 16-year-old Hayden High School student. Lesley – who showcased her vocal skills with a cover of John Legend’s “All of Me” – says the performance comes after a lifetime of preparation.

“I’ve been singing since I’ve been able to talk,” said Lesley. “I’d run around at home and sing with the T and dance around. Music is my passion; I can’t live without it.”

Bree Stewart, owner of Topeka’s Radiant Dance Studio, was one of the three tasked with judging the contest.

“They were all amazing,” said Stewart. “I was very impressed.”

Joining Stewart on the panel were Topeka Civic Theater and Academy Artistic Director Shannon Reilly and Kicker Country Stampede founder Wayne Rouse.

The contest was sponsored by Alpha Media, parent company of WIBW News Now (AM 580 and 104.9 FM News), Big 94.5 Country and Country Legends 106.9.

On-air personalities Bradley J, with Big 94.5 Country, and Country Legends’ Jim West hosted the event.