Arena Championships Best Credential Proof For Renowned Clinician’s Return To EquiFest

This horseman backs up what he says with personal proven successes.

Public programs have become frequent in attempt to help others improve horsemanship skills. It’s a profession for many.

Chris Cox became one of the most demanded horse clinicians. Still, Cox felt it necessary to prove to himself and the world methods of his preaching would top major competitions.

He is a numerous time world champion of Road to the Horse training competitions, reserve champion of the Perry Dilorreto Invitational Team Roping, champion of the Equine Experience Colt Starting Spectacular, recipient of the Monty Roberts Equestrian of the Year Award, event champion in the National Cutting Horse Association, and a winning reined cow horse rider.

It’ll be a return appearance when Cox presents his programs as the featured clinician during the EquiFest of Kansas this weekend, February 24-25-26, at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka

Born to a ranching family in Kissimmee, Florida, Cox’s earliest memories involved horses. When his family moved to an Australian island, the main transportation was on horseback.

He competed in many different horse clubs and competitions. “I attended a refined horsemanship clinic by Lee Reborse, and knew that was a better way to work with these talented animals,” Cox said.

However, it took a while to soak in. Working at ranches as a colt breaker, Cox was bucked off and became afraid of horses.

“I decided to try to replace my fear with knowledge, so I would not lose my passion for horses,” Cox said.

He continued colt starting and even helped with horsemanship clinics.

.When Cox was 18-years-old, he returned to this country and worked on a Florida cattle ranch. After a dare to ride a three-year-old Tennessee Walker known to be a bucker, Cox had her riding within an hour.

“That was my first ‘clinic’ in the United States,” Cox claimed. Shortly after, Cox trained horses in Texas, Alabaman and Florida.

The Bureau of Land Management contacted Cox to travel to adoption sites in different states to demonstrate how to start a mustang. He released his first instructional video in 1990.

After having a ranch in Florida, Cox built horse training facilities to his personal criteria in Mineral Wells, Texas, where he headquarters, trains, and hosts horsemanship clinics.

With his Chris Cox Horsemanship television show on RFD TV, nationwide Ride the Journey Tour stops and appearances at equine events, Cox has touched the lives of many horse enthusiasts showing them there is a straight-forward, practical way to gain a better relationship with their horses.

His program has proven popular with people of all ages and skill levels. “My training requires no gimmicks or special equipment, but rather commitments to understanding the horse, devoting time, self-examination and honesty about one’s own limitations,” Cox said .

Taking an engaging, instructional, and entertaining look into true horsemanship with new and different tips and information, Cox aids horses and handlers on the horsemanship journey.

Translating his personal horsemanship discoveries into methods for the students he teaches today, simply put, Chris Cox Horsemanship shows horse people how to get results. . “My common sense, straightforward approach allows the average horseman, as well as the advanced rider, insight into horse behavior and leads them towards an ultimate goal of a versatile and useful partnership between human and horse,” Cox said.

“The handler must understand how the horse thinks and why,” Cox said. “It’s essential to communicate effectively ways the horse understands and respects. People must master the ground work that is essential for every horse’s foundation training.

“Then develop confidence in yourself as a rider to master collection, lead changes, stops, turn-arounds and much more,” Cox said.

With the three-day stop at the EquiFest, Cox travels worldwide spreading his message, hoping horsemen and women will come to understand and appreciate the horses in their lives.

“The objective is a newly enriched concept of how to communicate with your horse and establish a relationship of respect and understanding,” Cox said.

“Our program is designed to start at the beginning and build a foundation and a one of a kind relationship with a horse. Then be progressive to continue to build on your knowledge, communication, effectiveness, feel and timing, and to accelerate your horsemanship as far as you want to take it,” he said.

Cox will have presentations at the EquiFest of Kansas in Topeka at 11 o’clock, and 2 o’clock, Friday, Feb. 24; 11 o’clock, and 2 o’clock, Saturday, Feb. 25, and 10:30, and 1:30, Sunday, Feb. 26.