Arkansas man convicted in death of Pittsburg man

An Arkansas man has been convicted of participating in the killing of a Kansas man in Missouri.

Ronnie Carl Robinson Sr., of Little Rock, Arkansas, was found guilty this week of second-degree murder in the death of Larry Weaver, of Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports Weaver’s body was found on July 2nd, 2016, in a field about seven miles from a hotel where he was staying in Sikeston, Missouri.

Surveillance video shows three suspects driving away that night with Weaver’s Harley Davidson motorcycle. Investigators said Weaver came out of the hotel room and jumped onto the truck’s trailer to try and prevent the theft. Witnesses said Weaver and Robinson later fought and Weaver was left in the field.

Larenzle Coleman and his wife, Elsie Coleman-Hamilton, are awaiting trial on murder charges.