Kansas State basketball added its ninth scholarship player for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, officially receiving a commitment from Arkansas State transfer Desi Sills.
He’ll have one year of eligibility at K-State after playing one season at Arkansas State, with three years at Arkansas prior to that.
In 28 games for the Red Wolves last season, the 6-foot-2 Sills made 27 starts and averaged 12.6 points per game, a career high, while shooting 44.6% from the field and 25.5% from three-point range. He’s displayed more three-point proficiency in the past, however, shooting 32.8% from deep for his career and topping out at 46% on a lower shooting volume in 2018-19.
“The staff and I couldn’t be more excited to add a player like Desi to our team at K-State,” K-State coach Jerome Tang said in a statement released by K-State Athletics. “Obviously, experience has been a high priority for us, and he has significant experience having played major roles at both Arkansas and Arkansas State. And just like the rest of the guys, Desi is a winner.”
Can I think out loud? Can i tell myself I’m proud? 1000% committed #EMAW #betonyou @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/cXjQ8WWIjm
— LIL DES 🚦 (@desisills3) June 14, 2022
With Sills in the fold, K-State has added seven newcomers to its roster for the upcoming season, including four transfers, all of whom have come from other major conferences.
Tang indicated earlier this offseason that he’s not worried about filling out K-State’s entire scholarship allotment, instead hoping to get the Wildcats to at least 10 scholarship players. After adding Sills, K-State is one player shy of that mark.