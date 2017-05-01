WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


49°F
Overcast
Feels Like 49°
Winds West 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear68°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain61°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear69°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear71°
46°

Arkansas woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I70 in Kansas

by on May 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities say an Arkansas woman has been killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Lisa Longo, of Fort Smith, was killed Saturday as she picked up debris along the side of Interstate 70. The patrol says a tractor-trailer that was in the passing lane went left of center and struck her.

Longo was out of her vehicle because it had lost part of its load. The vehicle was parked along the shoulder.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored semi with a light-colored box trailer that is traveling in tandem with another semi.

The patrol says the semi that struck Longo may have damage to the driver’s side.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.