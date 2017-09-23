WIBW News Now!

Attempted robbery at donut shop Friday night under investigation

by on September 23, 2017 at 9:39 AM (3 hours ago)

An attempted robbery of a donut shop near SW 21st and Gage in Topeka brought a large police presence to that neighborhood Friday night. Just before 9:30 p.m. Topeka Police officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 4009 SW 21st St. reference a robbery in progress.

Officers quickly arrived and learned that a white male, 6’ 160, dressed in all black and possibly a red under shirt, wearing white gloves with a black bandana and white soles on his black shoes, entered the store armed with a handgun. The suspect pointed the gun at the manager and demanded to be taken to the office.

At this point, the suspect fled out the back door. Shortly after, a nearby citizen reported a white male get into a white passenger car, possibly a Nissan. This car was driven by a black male and left the area.

Police have still not located the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Nick Gosnell