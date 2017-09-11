WIBW News Now!

Armed robbery at Emporia gentlemen’s club under investigation

by on September 11, 2017 at 11:03 AM (5 hours ago)

Police in Emporia says two men were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night at an adult night club.

According to a news release, the armed robbery occurred around 11 p.m. at Double D’s Cabaret, 900 Graphic Arts Road.

Capt. David DeVries says two men, ages 28 and 32, were approached while in the parking lot by two black males wearing hoodies.

The suspects brandished pistols and demanded the men hand over their wallets.

After robbing the victims, the suspects fled the scene in a silver car.

The incident is currently under investigation and no additional details have been released.

DeVries could not be immediately reached for comment.

