Armed robbery on Topeka Boulevard Thursday night under investigation

A late-night Thursday robbery in Topeka is still under investigation.

Police were called to 3600 SW Topeka Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m.

The victim told officers that as he exited his vehicle, he was approached by a subject described as an African American male, approximately 6’4” and 180 lbs, wearing white pants, white shoes, and red shirt underneath a gray hooded sweatshirt. This subject displayed a handgun and took personal items from the victim and left in what was described as possibly being a blue or gray Chevy Malibu style car.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.