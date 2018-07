A man was robbed and his car was taken around 5 a.m. Wednesday at gunpoint in the 1500 block of SW Wanamaker in Topeka.

Two black men possibly in their teens were wearing black when they robbed a man and got into his 2016 Dodge Challenger and headed north. They’re still on the loose.

If you have information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.