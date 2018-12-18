Pair of armed robberies under investigation Tuesday

Topeka Police are investigating two armed robberies early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Kwik Shop at 2619 SW 21st just after 2:30 a.m.

The robber in that case was described as a white male who was wearing blue jeans, blue hoodie and a red bandana over his face. He was armed with a handgun and was last seen running out the doors. He ran to the west with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second was at the Phillips 66 at 1001 SW Wanamaker just after 3:30 a.m. This was approximately an hour after the armed robbery of the Kwik Shop.

The robber in that case was described as a white male who was wearing blue jeans, but had a black hoodie. The subject also had a red bandana over his face and was wearing gloves.

He was armed with a small caliber handgun and was last seen

running to the east across SW Wanamaker with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know more about either robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.