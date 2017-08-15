Armed suspect leads police on chase through east Topeka

A traffic stop on Monday evening escalated when an armed man led police on a chase through east Topeka.

Around 6 p.m., an officer patrolling in the 2300 block of SE California attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet pickup for reckless driving. The driver of the truck refused to pull over and fled north on California.

Lt. Kelvin Johnson says police chased the suspect for more than three miles, eventually carrying over the Oakland neighborhood. When the suspect reached the 900 block of NE Chester, he got out of the truck and fled on foot.

As the suspect was running from officers, he pulled a gun from his pants and threw it on the ground.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect after a short foot chase. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The 37-year-old suspect’s name was not immediately released.