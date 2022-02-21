Arrest In Wichita Double Murder Case

An arrest has been made in the case of a double homicide that took the lives of a man and a mother of three in Wichita on Sunday the 13th.
Twenty-year old Brandon Prouse Jr. of Wichita was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan, television station KAKE reported.
Both victims were unresponsive, and had been shot when they were found by police, who had been called to the Wichita home for reports of a shooting.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an investigation showed Prouse and the victims knew each other, and were at the home together when a disturbance broke out over illegal drugs.
Police believe Prouse then shot the two and fled.
The Wichita Police Department says the investigation is continuing.