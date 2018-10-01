Arrest made after gun fired at house early Saturday

An arrest was made after a suspect shot at a Topeka house Saturday morning.

The house in the 500 block of SE Woodland was shot at around midnight and the residence and a vehicle were struck by bullets, but the three people in the house were not hurt.

Police found 28-year-old Lamar Steele in the 1400 block of South Topeka Boulevard and arrested him on charges connected with the incident. He was booked Saturday around 5 a.m. on charged of felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated assault x3, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and criminal damage.

