A Thursday afternoon domestic call in Topeka ended with a man behind bars.

Police responded to 630 SE Chester just after 1:30 p.m.

Twenty-three-year-old Quinton Michael Bame ran into the residence and barricaded himself inside when he saw officers. It took several hours before they were able to get a warrant and enter the residence to arrest Bame. He is charged with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.