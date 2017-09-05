Arrest made in deadly Lawrence shooting

Police in Lawrence say a suspect in a motel shooting that left one dead and two others injured was arrested in Kansas City.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Tyrone J. Carvin is currently in custody in a Kansas City jail.

Carvin was arrested after being released from a Kansas City-area hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound he suffered during the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Motel 6, located at at 1130 North 3rd St.

Police say three men were shot during the incident.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, of Lenexa, died at the scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Carvin will be brought to Douglas County to face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery.

The Motel 6 shooting was the first of two violent, gun-related incidents to happen in Lawrence over Labor Day weekend.

The second occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Kentucky Street.

Police say multiple people called 911 after hearing gunshots being fired in the area. Two parked vehicles in a nearby parking lot received damage from bullets.

No one was injured and investigators do not believe the incident was related to the Motel 6 shooting.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and DouglasCounty at (785)843-TIPS (8477).