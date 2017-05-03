WIBW News Now!

Arrest made following knife attack in SW Topeka

by on May 3, 2017 at 5:17 AM (2 hours ago)

A suspect is in custody this morning after allegedly attacking a man at a party in southwest Topeka.

Lt. Steve Roth says a 911 call was made around 1:30 a.m. when the victim walked into the Kwik Shop, located at  2520 SW 6th Ave.

The man told police he was at a party in the 400 block of SW Orchard when a fight broke out.

During the altercation, the victim was attacked with a knife.

“He had a laceration from his armpit to his areola that was pretty significant,” said Roth.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries considered serious, but non-life threatening.

Roth says officers went to the area of the party and located witnesses and the male suspect. He was taken to the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated battery.

No names have been released at this time.

An employee at the Kwik Shop who witnessed the incident declined to comment.

