      Weather Alert

Arrest Made in Aggieville Shooting

Dec 15, 2021 @ 7:27am

Last weekend, two men were injured in a shooting in Manhattan’s Aggieville district. Now, an arrest has been made in the case.

Joshua Cummings, 20, of Fort Riley has been arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville early Sunday morning.

Cummings was arrested by Riley County Police officers, with assistance from Fort Riley officials, on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

He is currently being held in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.

Riley County officers heard and responded to the reports of gunshots shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning.

They found a 24-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and a second 24-year-old male suffering from a concussion.

Both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

The victim suffering from the gunshot wound was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.

You May Also Like
K-State Wildcat Wildcats logo
Kansas State Wildcats' winning streak snapped in 64-63 loss to Marquette Golden Eagles
Human Trafficking Charges Sought
Earthquake Rattles North Central Kansas
AUDIO: Ichabods Advance to Final Four
Alleged Serial Killer Pleads Not Guilty
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On