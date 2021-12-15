Arrest Made in Aggieville Shooting

Last weekend, two men were injured in a shooting in Manhattan’s Aggieville district. Now, an arrest has been made in the case.
Joshua Cummings, 20, of Fort Riley has been arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville early Sunday morning.
Cummings was arrested by Riley County Police officers, with assistance from Fort Riley officials, on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.
He is currently being held in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
Riley County officers heard and responded to the reports of gunshots shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning.
They found a 24-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and a second 24-year-old male suffering from a concussion.
Both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.
The victim suffering from the gunshot wound was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.