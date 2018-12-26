Arrest made in aggravated burglary case

An arrest has been made in an aggravated robbery case from earlier this week.

As we first reported Monday morning, a man was robbed and his Dodge Caliber was stolen in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m. The car was found by police just before 6 p.m. Christmas Eve near 13th and SW Harrison. When they attempted to stop the vehicle the driver failed to stop initiating a pursuit.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle in the 600 Block of SE Lake east alley. Information was developed leading to a house on the west side of the 600 block of SE Lake in search of the occupants. The house was surrounded as the vehicle was searched. 2 firearms were recovered from the vehicle; both used small caliber rifle rounds.

After a lengthy series of interviews of the house’s occupants, 25-year-old Christopher Jackson was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of aggravated robbery in relation to the theft of the silver Dodge Caliber as well as possession of stolen property in relation to the aggravated robbery of a white Pontiac G6.

If you know more about either case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.