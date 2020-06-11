Arrest made in area burglary
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces one person is in custody following two residential burglaries.
On June 11, 2020, at 12:52 pm deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary that had recently occurred in the 3900 block of SE Howey Rd. A description of the suspect was provided and deputies began searching the area. At 2:15 pm deputies responded to another reported residential burglary nearby in the 2200 block of SE 41st Street.
Deputies, K9’s, and SUAS (drones) were used to search the area and the suspect was found hiding in a wooded area with stolen items. Paul D. Cohagen (50) of Topeka was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
This incident remains under investigation and charges are pending at this time.