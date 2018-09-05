Arrest made in early Wednesday burglary in Topeka

A Topeka man is behind bars for a burglary on the city’s southwest side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of SW Western just after 1:30 where the resident heard a commotion inside the home and called 911. It looked like someone broke in. While they were there, another resident about a block away in the 1500 block of SW Collins called in a man on his porch.

Officers found 21-year-old Japheth Demetrius Thompson in the front yard and arrested him for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property.

If you know more about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.