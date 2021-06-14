Arrest Made In Junction City Death

An arrest has been made in a shooting death in Junction City late last week.
Friday afternoon, the Junction City Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to Geary County Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old LaVincent Perdue.
Later, Willie Powell Jr., a 21-year-old from Grandview Plaza was arrested on the charge of second degree murder.
Powell was taken into custody after turning himself into the Topeka Police Department early Saturday morning.
Powell is being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending his first appearance.
The case is still considered active and ongoing, and anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to call the Junction City Police Department.