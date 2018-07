A Topeka man has been arrested in a Monday night homicide.

Police were called to the 900 block of NE Madison just before 6:15 Monday evening on a report of a person having been shot. Thirty-five-year-old David William Payne was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Thirty-two-year-old Tony Lee Foster has been booked into jail on Second Degree Murder charges.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.