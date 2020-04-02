      Weather Alert

Arrest made in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death in Parsons

Apr 2, 2020 @ 5:27pm

A woman is jailed after she allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence in Parsons this week.

Police say 29-year-old William Treiber, of St. Paul, died when he was hit Wednesday night as he walked in the shoulder of a highway in Parsons.  The driver left the scene.

The Wichita Eagle reports 29-year-old Tiffany Jakee, of Parsons, is jailed in the Labette County jail on possible charges including involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report says Jakee passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, then drove onto the shoulder, where Treiber was struck.

