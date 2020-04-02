Arrest made in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death in Parsons
A woman is jailed after she allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence in Parsons this week.
Police say 29-year-old William Treiber, of St. Paul, died when he was hit Wednesday night as he walked in the shoulder of a highway in Parsons. The driver left the scene.
The Wichita Eagle reports 29-year-old Tiffany Jakee, of Parsons, is jailed in the Labette County jail on possible charges including involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.
A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report says Jakee passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, then drove onto the shoulder, where Treiber was struck.
