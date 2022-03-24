Arrest Made in Saline County Murder

A Saline County woman has been found shot to death, along with her two dogs, in her home, sheriff’s officials said, and her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Deputies were called to the home just a couple of miles south of Salina to check on the well-being of a person there, and found 50-year-old Laurie Likins and two dogs dead, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
All had been shot.
Deputies arrested Brent Allen Spainhour, 55, who also lived at the home.
He was being held without bail in the Saline County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and animal cruelty.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan told The Associated Press that Spainhour and Likins lived together, but were not married.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team has been called in to assist with this investigation.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that they are not seeking any other suspects.