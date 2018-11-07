Arrest made in Stevens County homicide

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, have made an arrest connected to the murder of a 2-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 5:05 p.m, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to request assistance investigating a death which occurred in Moscow, Kan. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to conduct the investigation.

At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received a call which caused them concern for the welfare of a child residing at 2046 Rd. Y in Moscow. Upon arrival at the residence, they questioned the homeowner, 34-year-old Mikhail Lahey, Sr. Then, they discovered a deceased male child in the home, who was identified as 2-year-old Mikhail Lahey, Jr.

Mikhail Lahey, Sr. was detained at the scene and questioned. On Tuesday night at approximately 11:45 p.m., he was booked into the Stevens County Jail for first-degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing.