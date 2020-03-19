Arrest made in Topeka after stolen vehicle recovered
On Wednesday, March 18th, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen blue 2014 Ford Explorer with a trailer attached near NE Gordon Street and NE Monroe Street. Deputies confirmed the vehicle’s tag was also reported stolen from a blue 2015 Ford Explorer. Unknown narcotics were found inside the stolen vehicle.
The suspected stolen trailer is described as a white Haulmark single axle enclosed trailer, approximately six feet wide by 12 feet long. It appears at one time the trailer had lettering stating “Tiny’s Trades”.
A short time later, a female subject matching the description of the driver was located in the area. Officers identified the female subject as Tena M. Moppin of Topeka. Moppin was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, identity theft, possession of a stimulant drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Moppin was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
If you have information related to this trailer please contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.