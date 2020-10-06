Arrest Made in Topeka Murder
Image: Shawnee County Dept of Corrections
Saturday morning around 11:30, Topeka Police were called to area of the 300 block of SW Polk.
Upon arrival, officers found Christopher McMillon, 38, of Topeka, with a gunshot wound.
McMillon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further investigation led to the arrest of Tishara Moran, 27, of Topeka.
She has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Murder in the First Degree (in commission of a felony) and aggravated robbery.
This is Topeka’s 22nd homicide of 2020.