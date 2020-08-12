Arrest Made in Topeka Murder
Image: Shawnee County Dept of Corrections
Last week in Topeka, a woman out in her yard, checking on her garden, when she was struck by a bullet from a gunfight across the street.
Jerrie Ross was killed by that shot, and now a man has been arrested in the case.
Late in the evening on August 5th, officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of multiple gun shots being fired.
Officers arrived on scene and found Ross, who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have arrested 29-year old Tony Baird, Junior, of Topeka.
Baird will be booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and attempted murder.
Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.