Lawrence police arrested a 30-year-old man on aggravated battery charges Thursday night.

Vantino F. Peaches was arrested after a 30-year-old male victim was reported stabbed in a parking lot near 14th and Vermont the afternoon of September 6th.

The victim was taken by helicopter to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Peaches was taken into custody for three warrants, including the aggravated battery and felony interference.