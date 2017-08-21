Arrest made in Saturday afternoon robbery

Topeka Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon robbery.

Just before 3:00 that afternoon, officers were sent to the 2100 block of SE 12th Street. Two adult victims were identified and treated for injuries sustained in the robbery. The two were approached by several people and an argument began. The victims tried to go into their residence to get away and the suspects followed where the battered the victims and robbed them.

Two people were stopped for questioning and 23-year-old Termale Serrano was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery, battery and theft.

If you have any more information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.