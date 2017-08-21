WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


76°F
Clear
Feels Like 76°
Winds SSE 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
71°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
56°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear82°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear83°
62°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy83°
63°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Flash Flood Watch until 10:00am on August 22, 2017

Arrest made in Saturday afternoon robbery

by on August 21, 2017 at 4:26 AM (2 hours ago)

Topeka Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon robbery.

Just before 3:00 that afternoon, officers were sent to the 2100 block of SE 12th Street. Two adult victims were identified and treated for injuries sustained in the robbery. The two were approached by several people and an argument began. The victims tried to go into their residence to get away and the suspects followed where the battered the victims and robbed them.

Two people were stopped for questioning and 23-year-old Termale Serrano was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery, battery and theft.

If you have any more information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.