Arrest Made In Tuesday Night Lawrence Robbery

by on April 5, 2017 at 5:04 PM (2 hours ago)

Lawrence Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery that occurred Tuesday night near the area of West 6th Street and Florida Street just before 10 p.m.

Twenty-five year old Curtis J. Core was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident.

Core was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery.

Core is accused of robbing a 44-year old man with a weapon. Core took an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

 

