Arrest made in unfounded email threat against Pratt schools

by on November 9, 2017 at 12:05 PM (42 mins ago)

The superintendent of Pratt schools says a suspect has been arrested after the district received a threatening email.

The email was received on Monday by several administrators and staff. The threat prompted the district to cancel classes Tuesday.

Police and staff searched the district’s buildings Tuesday and found the district was safe. Classes resumed on Wednesday.

Superintendent Suzan Patton said in a note to parents that Pratt police told the district Wednesday that developments led to an arrest in the case.

No further details have been released. The case remains under investigation.

