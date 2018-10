A 42-year-old Topeka man was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of stealing a cake and a vacuum cleaner from a Topeka Dairy Queen.

The burglary was reported around 5 a.m. to the store in the 3300 block of SW 29th.

About 12 hours later, police did a knock and talk in that same block and arrested Dustin Cain and got the vacuum back.

If you know more about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.