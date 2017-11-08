Arson investigators called to scene of Northeast Topeka house fire

A house fire in northeast Topeka is under investigation.

The fire at 902 NE Winfield was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Eric Bauer says he was at the department’s training academy, located at 324 Southeast Jefferson St., and saw smoke coming from the direction of the blaze.

“As we were coming over the bridge, we saw a plume of smoke,” said Bauer. “So we knew we obviously had a working fire.”

Crews arrived and were able to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed no one was inside.

Bauer says they have not been able to locate the homeowner.

Shortly before the fire, police were called to 901 NE Winfield – which sits directly across the street from house that caught fire – on reports of a possible altercation.

Officer Aaron Bulmer says the victim refused to give details about the incident, but reported that it involved a man who lives at 902 NE Winfield.

Bulmer says there was no immediate indication there was any connection between the altercation and fire.

A person who lives nearby told WIBW News Now they saw people leaving the home before it caught fire. The person, who asked to remain anonymous, reportedly heard an explosion after they left.

An arson investigator was called to the scene.