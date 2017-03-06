Arson suspected in College Hill house fire

Authorities suspect arson in a Sunday night house fire in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood.

The Topeka Fire Department was called around 9 p.m. to the fire at 1525 SW Washburn Ave.

According to a release, crews arrived and saw the north side of the three-story home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters rushed inside to begin an offensive attack and were able to keep the flames from spreading to surrounding structures.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire was intentionally set.

The house was empty and no injuries were reported.

The blaze caused more than $28,000 in structural damages and forced police to shut down streets surrounding the house for several hours.

Investigators asking anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.